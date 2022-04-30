Baker Chad R Takes $1.70 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Baker Chad R bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 196,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 446,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 5,473,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960,872. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

