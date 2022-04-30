B. Riley Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $171.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.29.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.