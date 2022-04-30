Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Avaya stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $785.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avaya by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

