Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,447,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,214. Avantor has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

