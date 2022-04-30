Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avanos’ strength in core Chronic Care arm in fourth-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Continued strong demand for Digestive Health products and improvements in Interventional Pain solutions bode well. Robust sales of NeoMed are impressive. Continued focus on Research and Development (R&D) and a robust product suite augur well. Introduction of PainBlock Pro and Avanos’ expansion into the ASC are other highlights. A solid solvency position is an added plus. Avanos’ fourth-quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the year-over-year fall in the Pain Management arm and lower volume in Respiratory Health products are worrying. Lower elective procedures, which led to an expected lower volume in Acute Pain products, are disappointing. Gross margin contraction remains a woe. Over the past year, Avanos has underperformed its industry.”

AVNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.63 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $45.42.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $15,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $10,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

