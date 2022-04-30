ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Brokerages expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $157.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $158.02 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $687.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 1,089,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,611. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

