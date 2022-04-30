ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.28.

ACO.X opened at C$45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

