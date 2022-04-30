Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 490 ($6.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 494 ($6.30).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.74). The company has a market capitalization of £527.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.81.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

