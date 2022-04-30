AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of AMK traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 153,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 561.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

