Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,595 ($71.31).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($84.76) to GBX 5,940 ($75.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($82.84) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($64.36) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($66.66) to GBX 4,770 ($60.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,179 ($53.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,935. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,147 ($52.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,448.22 ($94.93). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,818.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,444.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The company has a market capitalization of £18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

