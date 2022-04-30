Arqma Price Tops $0.0255 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $334,428.28 and $2,641.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,614.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.30 or 0.07334801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00262029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00760625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00591591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00075512 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00337851 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,166,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,122,100 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

