Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.