Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.13. 1,743,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $30,114,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

