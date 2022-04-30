APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $202,272.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $889,752.89 and approximately $202,272.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.52 or 0.07317913 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

