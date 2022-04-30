AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.15. 1,098,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,888. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 545.08.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

