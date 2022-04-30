Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 3,981,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

