Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 3,981,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
