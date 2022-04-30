Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

AINV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. 351,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

