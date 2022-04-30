Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $171.25 million and approximately $79,191.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $9.19 or 0.00023722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.59 or 0.07282494 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

