Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $543.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded down $14.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.93. 937,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,861. Anthem has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

