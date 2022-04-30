Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) PT at $59.94

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,945,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

