Analysts Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Target Price at $37.47

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

Several research analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 36,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.29. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.