Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $44.71

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. 10,611,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.