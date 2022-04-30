Analysts Set S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Target Price at $685.00

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $685.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.58) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

