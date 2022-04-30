Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $166.37

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $177.03. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

