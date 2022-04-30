Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $40.88

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 466,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,567. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 25.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

