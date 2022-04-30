Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $160.58

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.23. 1,747,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

