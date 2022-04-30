Analysts Set Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target at $16.75

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

