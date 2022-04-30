Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT at €164.11

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €161.56 ($173.72).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €119.05 ($128.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €119.78 and its 200 day moving average is €133.86. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.