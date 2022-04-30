Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $37.60

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ATRA traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $6.36. 1,105,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

