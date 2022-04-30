Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Price Target at $98.40

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 273.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 110,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 80,987 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 41.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

APP traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. AppLovin has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.08.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

