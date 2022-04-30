Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $256.65

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

