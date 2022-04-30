Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT at $281.60

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.60.

ADDYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($301.08) to €255.00 ($274.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.07. 74,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,361. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

