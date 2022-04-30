Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 11.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $30.14. 460,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

