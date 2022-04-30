Analysts Anticipate Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cano Health.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CANO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cano Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 2,554,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,957. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.