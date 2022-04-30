Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to post sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. Barclays reported sales of $7.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $28.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.74 billion to $30.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,630,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,043. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

