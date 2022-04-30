Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

AGLE opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

