Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

AGLE opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.