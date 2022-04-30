Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 2,208 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,905 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,637 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,428 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 213,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,139,778. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of EA traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. 3,008,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,750. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

