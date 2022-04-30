Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.68. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

