Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 291 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.51. 640,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,795. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.62 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.90.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.