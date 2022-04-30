Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,907,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,414. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

