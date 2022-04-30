American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $175.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.47.

NYSE:AXP opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,337 shares of company stock valued at $89,685,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

