Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

NYSE AEE opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

