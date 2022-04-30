Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $159,036.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,308,672 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars.

