Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.855-$1.895 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 565,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,019. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

