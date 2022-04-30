Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 261,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,782,054 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $10.36.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.