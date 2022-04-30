Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 413.45 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 407.50 ($5.19). Approximately 50,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 425,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.50 ($5.00).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.99) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 440 ($5.61) to GBX 485 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of £458.40 million and a PE ratio of 119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 388.83.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

