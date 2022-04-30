Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

