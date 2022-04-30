Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air is seeing steady improvement in both leisure and business travel demand. While leisure demand has fully recovered, business demand has reached 70% of 2019 levels. With strength in demand, the company expects double-digit yield, unit revenues and pre-tax margin in the ongoing quarter. It expects to reap profits from the second quarter onward through 2022. Alaska Air’s fleet modernization efforts to take advantage of the recovery in demand are encouraging. However, escalating fuel prices pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. With spike in fuel prices, the carrier reduced capacity expectations for 2022 (down up to 3% to flat from 2019). Reduced capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs. For 2022, non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise 6-8% from the 2019 level. The company’s declining current ratio is also a woe.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

