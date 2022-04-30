Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,535,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 1,676,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,616. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.