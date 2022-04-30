AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will announce $17.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $4.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $89.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $93.86 million to $146.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 112,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,445. The company has a market cap of $316.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

